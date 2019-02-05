Bubsy: Paws on Fire Is Looking to Kickstarter to Create DLC

Love or hate Bubsy, you’ve got to give the little bobcat credit for his persistence. We were already promised more Bubsy back in 2018, with the announcement of Bubsy: Paws on Fire, but he wants to bring even more content to the fans (or the morbidly curious). However, if you want to see more Bubsy: Paws on Fire content, you’ll have to give Choice Provisions a little bit of help on Kickstarter. The full game doesn’t release until April 2019, but the developers are already getting the jump on its launch to make sure DLC is out as soon as possible.

The campaign doesn’t officially start until February 5, 2019 at 10 am PT, but there’s already a Kickstarter trailer to get you prepped on just what the goals are for this:

The developer already knows exactly what it wants to put in the game post-launch. Some planned DLC includes new costumes for the playable characters, some new extra-difficult levels, and even a new character (who may look familiar to fans of Choice Provisions’ other work). The goal is to start introducing the DLC in Summer 2019.

You can drop as little as $2 USD and as much as $100 to the cause, with different tiers offering you different rewards. For $20, you can nab yourself a digital code for Bubsy: Paws on Fire, and you can also get a digital soundtrack for only $5 more. There will also be a special (yet limited) tier that gifts you an exclusive physical copy of the game!

Bubsy: Paws on Fire will be released in April 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Will you be taking part in this truly special campaign? Let us know!