The Elder Scrolls Online Wrathstone DLC Will Release on Consoles in March

Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls Online‘s Wrathstone DLC will first release on PC on February 25, 2019, and then on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 12.

Kicking off the Season of the Dragon, Wrathstone will challenge players with two new four-player dungeons: Frostvault and Depths of Malatar. Players will be tasked with uncovering both parts of the mysterious Wrathstone tablet while exploring dangerous ruins and facing deadly foes.

In Frostvault, players will recover treasure buried beneath an ancient glacier. In the Depths of Malatar, they’ll get to explore ancient Ayleid ruins to discover the fate of a lost imperial expedition.

Players will be rewarded for their efforts with powerful new gear, unique collectibles, and mysterious relics. Wrathstone’s journey will lead them to The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr, which will launch in June.

Wrathstone will be available for free for all ESO Plus members. Others will be able to purchase the DLC with crowns from the in-game store.

Bethesda will release update 21 for the base game alongside Wrathstone. This free update will bring a brand new Battleground and PvP rewards, the new Zone Guide tool, and Guild Trader UI update as well as the usual bug fixes and improvements. The Zone Guide tool will display the following:

Featured Achievements

Zone Story Quests completed

Wayshrines unlocked

Delves completed

Points of Interest visited

Striking Locales visited

Set Crafting Stations visited

Mundus Stones visited

Public Dungeons completed

Dolmens / Abyssal Geysers completed

World Bosses defeated

Skyshards unlocked

Lorebooks unlocked

Detailed patch notes will be released in due course, and we’ll make sure to share them with our readers.