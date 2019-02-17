Upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Update Will Tune Weapons, Gear, and More

Treyarch has announced that it’ll release one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s “most anticipated” multiplayer updates on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 when the next Operation goes live.

Alongside tuning weapons and gear, the update will make improvements to specialists and scorestreaks.

Patch notes are as follows:

Weapons Assault Rifles Rampart 17 Improved max damage range from 37.6 yards to 41.6 yards. KN-57 Improved max damage range from 15.2 yards to 17.3. VAPR-XKG Improved 5-hit kill range from 34.7 yards to 50 yards. Improved ADS idle to sway less. Maddox RFB Reduced recoil stability in first 5 shots in bullet pattern. Echo Fire Operator Mod: Improved recoil stability. Quickdraw: Reduced ADS-in speed. Quickdraw II: Reduced ADS-in speed. Stock: Reduced ADS move speed. ELO: Reduced recoil stability. [Console only] Reduced max damage range from 23.6 yards to 20.8 yards.

Submachine Guns MX9 Improved 5 hit kill range from 5.5 yards to 7.6 yards. Improved ADS-in speed. GKS Improved 5-hit kill range from 2.7 yards to 5.5 yards. Spitfire Reduced max damage Range from 9.7 yards to 7.6 yards. Stock: Reduced ADS move speed. Extended Mags: Reduced magazine size. Fast Mags: Reduced reload speed enhancement. Cordite Belt-Fed Operator Mod: Reduced overheat cooldown speed. Grip: Reduced recoil stability. Saug 9mm Reduced sprint-out speed (now the same as most other SMGs). Reduced base move speed (now the same as other SMGs). Stock: Reduced ADS move speed. Stock II: Reduced ADS move speed. Grip: Reduced recoil stability. [Console only] Dual Wield Operator Mod: Reduced hip-fire accuracy. [Console only] Dual Wield Operator Mod: Reduced max damage range from 11.1 yards to 8.3 yards. Daemon 3XB Improved max damage range from 6.9 yards to 9 yards.

Tactical Rifles Auger DMR Improved ADS move speed. Improved firing speed. Double Tap Operator Mod: Improved firing time between shots. ABR 223 Improved ADS move speed. Improved sprint-out speed. Swordfish Improved ADS move speed. Quickdraw II: Improved ADS-in speed.

Light Machine Guns Titan Reduced flinch resistance when being hit. Reduced max damage from 46 to 38. Stock: Reduced ADS move speed.

Sniper Rifles Outlaw [Console only] Improved firing speed. Koshka Improved ADS sway. [Console only] Quickdraw II: Improved ADS-in speed.

Pistols RK 7 Garrison Improved all damage ranges.

Shotguns MOG 12 Dragon’s Breath Operator Mod: Now does 1 quick blast of fire damage instead of damage-over time. This increases it’s one-hit-kill potential at certain close ranges, and is especially effective when paired with Choke Barrel. Improved max damage Range from 3.75 yards to 4.1 yards. Quickdraw: Improved ADS-in speed. [Console only] Barrel Choke: Improved accuracy, pellet damage, and max damage range. SG12 Strobe Light Operator Mod: Reduced luminosity on visual light effect.

Specialists Prophet Seeker Greatly reduced Seeker’s hitpoints, it can now be destroyed with 1 bullet. Reduced detection range against enemies with Cold Blooded.

Ajax 9-Bang Reduced visual opacity of screen flash when hit by 9-Bang. Players will no longer raise their hand when flashed if they have Tactical Mask. Players can now change stances while flashed.

General Active Specialist Weapons now lose all cooldown on round change (as opposed to partial loss previously).

Equipment Frag Grenade Increased damage.

Concussion Grenade Players can now stun themselves with their own Concussion Grenade. Players will no longer raise their hands when affected by a Concussion grenade if they have Tactical Mask.

Gear Acoustic Sensor Reduced the ranges at which Acoustic Sensor can detect enemies. Reduced the ranges at which enemies with Dead Silence are detected.

Perks Tactical Mask Player now recovers faster after being hit by Tempest. Players will no longer raise their hand when flashed by the 9-Bang. No longer provides fire or radiation resistance.

Flak Jacket Fire and radiation resistance moved from Tactical Mask to Flak Jacket. Improved Flak Jacket resistance to radiation and burn.

Cold Blooded Reduced the range at which an enemy Seeker can detect the player with this Perk.

Scorestreaks Lightning Strike Reduced the delay between targeting locations and the jets arriving.

Sentry Improved damage. Improved the time that the Sentry will remember a target after losing line of sight. Improved the range at which the Sentry will detect an enemy within a 360-degree radius.

Drone Squad Improved damage.

Sniper’s Nest Increased number of rockets required to destroy the Sniper’s Nest by 1.

Mantis Improved explosive damage radius.

Thresher Improved chain gun explosive radius and damage. Improved health of vehicle to balance damage dealt from an enemy with FMJ II.

Strike Team Improved awareness radius. Improved health regeneration rate of Strike Team members.

General Scorestreak teamkills will no longer count towards the teamkill kick limit in modes with friendly fire enabled.



[Source: Reddit]