Upcoming Fallout 76 Patch Will Increase Stash Limit to 800, List of Major Fixes Released

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 76‘s Patch 6, which is scheduled for release sometime this week, will increase stash limit to 800 pounds, and will classify the M79 Grenade Launcher and the Auto Grenade Launcher as heavy weapons.

A list of major fixes included in the update is as follows:

The M79 Grenade Launcher and the Auto Grenade Launcher are now classified as Heavy Weapons – A fix is being made to properly label the M79 Grenade Launcher and Auto Grenade Launcher as Heavy Weapons. They will also now correctly benefit from all Heavy Weapons perks except for Heavy Gunner, as we believe it makes more sense for these weapons to benefit from the Demolitions Expert perk. Boom!

Accidentally Damaging another player's C.A.M.P. will no longer tag you as WANTED – From our Known Issues list, players who accidentally shoot, hit, or disturb another player's C.A.M.P. will no longer become WANTED and viewed as engaging in PvP. Instead you must actively work to be malicious to another player and DESTROY their C.A.M.P. objects for it to be considered a PvP action and become marked as WANTED. We will closely monitor player feedback to this change.

Player Icons now display in more areas throughout the game – Once Patch 6 arrives, hovering over a player on the map will now display their player icon, and Workshops will display their owners' player icons, too. Additionally, when viewing a turret created by another player, you'll now be able to see the owner's name and player icon in the turret's nameplate.

Quest containers during the Feed the People and Path to Enlightenment events now only accept quest items – With this fix, players can no longer accidentally transfer items from their inventories into these quest containers. As a result, you should now be able to complete these events without fear of losing non-quest items.

Full patch notes will be released when the update goes live so make sure to check back during the week.

[Source: Bethesda]