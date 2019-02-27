Call of Duty and The Witness Headline March 2019’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

The PlayStation Plus free games for March 2019 have been announced, and the selection may look a little small to you. However, while the selection is reduced, the quality sure isn’t, as two heavy-hitters will be available for all subscribers next month. Both The Witness and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered offer wildly different experiences, offering a little something for different types of gamers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is, true to its name, a remastered version of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. One of the series’ most popular entries, it is often considered the breakthrough entry in the series. Originally bundled with 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, it was later released as a standalone title in 2017. Our review called it “a near-perfect remaster.”

The Witness, on the other hand, is almost the complete opposite. A brain-bending puzzle game from Braid creator Jonathan Blow, it received universal acclaim upon release. Our review called The Witness “a brilliant, beautiful, masterfully crafted work.”

The games won’t be available until March 5th, but that means you still have time to grab the February lineup of free games! Here are the previous month’s selection of games:

Divekick (PS3, cross-buy with PS Vita)

For Honor (PS4)

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4)

Gunhouse (PS Vita, cross-buy with PS4)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

Rogue Aces (PS Vita, cross-buy with PS4)

The two PS4 titles will be available until March 4th, so you better get them now, if you haven’t already. However, you’ll have a little extra time to download the PS3 and Vita titles, March 8th, to be exact. Since these are the last games from those systems that can be downloaded, Sony is giving fans a few extra days to download them.

Are you happy with this lineup? Or are there games you’d rather seen in their place? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]