We have good news for those anticipating E3 2019! Limited Run Games will be returning to this year’s show with a press conference. As companies like Sony and EA drop out of E3, it looks like the smaller companies like Devolver Digital and Limited Run are stepping up to fill the void.

This bodes well for the show, since these smaller guys have a bit more freedom to cover things we normally don’t see. In this case, Limited Run Games confirmed that it will be showing off Vita games and are probably right when it said, “It’s sure to be the only place you’ll see the Vita during E3.”

It’s still a few months off, but here’s an early heads up that we’ll be doing our E3 conference again! It’s sure to be the only place you’ll see the Vita during E3. — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 8, 2019

To those who are unaware, Limited Run Games is a publisher and distributor of physical versions of games that are normally only available digitally. Like the name suggests, it prints small quantities of physical versions of games, and they sell out pretty quickly. Recently, they announced physical releases of the Jak and Daxter trilogy remastered for PS4, which sold out that same day. If you’re a fan of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, a game heavily inspired by Castlevania, Limited Run will have physical versions available for preorder on March 15, 2019.

As for the E3 press conference this year, there are a lot of possibilities for what the company could announce and show. Last year, it announced physical versions of 2064: Read Only Memories, Golf Story, Iconoclasts, Layers of Fear, Thumper, Senran Kagura Bon Appeti, and more, so it’s really exciting that it will be doing it again this year. It’s also worth noting that most of the company’s recent releases have appeared on Nintendo Switch, as well.

Are there any titles you’d like to see Limited Run Games announce this year? There are a ton of digital only titles they can choose from, so let us know what you’d like to see!

[Source: Twitter]