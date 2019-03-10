Bethesda is gearing up to release Fallout 76 Patch 7 this week, which will contain the first batch of Wild Appalachia content, including the new Brewing and Distilling features.

As part of the update, the studio will be making adjustments to energy and heavy weapons to increase their durability and damage.

Patch 7 highlights, as detailed by Bethesda, are as follows:

Energy Weapons For heavy and semi-auto energy weapons, we’ve greatly reduced the amount of condition damage they take per shot. Your heavy energy weapons should now last four to five times longer, and semi-auto energy weapons should last twice as long before needing repairs. We’ve also given semi-auto energy weapons an additional damage boost of +10% so they have a little more bite.



Heavy Weapons We’ve reduced the fire-rate for high rate-of-fire automatic heavy weapons across the board and increased their damage by +10%. Adjusting these weapons’ fire-rates gave us more room for a damage increase, which will help them punch through armor more effectively without increasing their baseline damage per second too high. Weapon damage for all other automatic heavy weapons has been increased by 10% to 20%. Like energy weapons above, we’ve significantly reduced the condition damage that automatic ballistic heavy weapons take per shot, and they should now last about four times longer before they need to visit a weapons workbench.



C.A.M.P. and Workshop Budget Adjustments: The amount of budget space that some buildable objects consume, such as Turrets and Lights, has been reduced, but they now also have a maximum amount that can be placed in your C.A.M.P. or Workshop. The build menu recipes for these objects will show you how many are already present in your C.A.M.P., including the ones you have stored, and the total amount of each you can place.



C.A.M.P. Placement Adjustments: Starting with Patch 7, and in future updates, we plan to add a few new “no-build zones” to the game world that will prevent players from constructing C.A.M.P.s in those areas. However, it’s possible some players may have already built in these locations before they became no-build zones. When this happens, affected players will be notified upon joining a world that their C.A.M.P.s can no longer be placed, and they will be given a free C.A.M.P. placement as a result. We don’t expect this will impact most players, but we hope this free move will help you find a new home for your home.



Challenge Tracking: We’re adding a new challenge tracking interface to the Map, which you can use to quickly access the challenges menu whenever you’d like. As you scroll through your available challenges, you can now select and add them to the tracker, which will update as you make progress toward completing each one. Additionally, you will also receive a notification in-game whenever you make progress toward one of the challenges you’ve added to the tracker.



Make sure to check back for full patch notes when the update is released.

Next Fallout 76 Update Will Adjust Energy and Heavy Weapon Balance WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Bethesda]