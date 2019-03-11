The Vita will not be dead until at least 2020. Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen will be coming to the portable system and the PS4 sometime early next year, thanks to NIS America.

In this game, the protagonist Hakuoro loses his memories and becomes the leader of a whole nation after being raised by a tribe of beastfolk in this world. Hakuoro then is thrust into a race war and discovers the mysteries of the world around him and the long lost secrets about himself.

This is the first part of Aquaplus’ trilogy of Utawarerumono games. It’s a remake of the original PC, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable that was never released in outside of Japan. The director of the game said during the NISA Showcase that “It’s a grand, poignant tale of war, so I hope you take a leap into its world.”

Here’s the trailer:

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Mask of Truth are the other parts of the trilogy, which were published by Atlus in 2017 for the PS4 and Vita. Each installment in the series is a mixture of a strategic RPG and a visual novel, with battles appearing at major moments during the story.

The PS4 version of Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen will be released physically and digitally, while the Vita version will only be available on the PlayStation Store. This is due to Sony ending production of Vita cartridges after March 2019.

There will be a special Origins Edition for Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, with people who preorder getting this launch edition of the game. It will include the Archives of Yamayura art book, Hymns for the Fallen soundtrack on CD, and the game. NIS America also has a Limited Edition on its Online Store, which includes everything from the launch edition and a metal keychain, a two-sided poster, and a collector’s box.