PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 12, 2019

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Generation Zero: Pre-Order Edition ($39.99)(out 3-26)

Outward ($39.99)(out 3-26)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($59.99)(out 3-22)

PSVR Games

Summer Funland ($19.99)

VERTI-GO HOME! ($12.99)

The Wizards – Enhanced Edition ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

PS4 Demos

Croc’s World Run

Megalith

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO Money Puzzle Exchanger ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN V ($7.99)

Arcade Archives IKARI WARRIORS ($7.99)

Bomber Crew: American Edition ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

The Caligula Effect: Overdose ($49.99)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE & Circus Bundle ($22.99)

Devil May Cry 5 ($59.99)

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Free Edition (Free)

Ghost of a Tale ($24.99)

LEGO Marvel Collection ($59.99)

Puyo Puyo Tetris ($19.99)

Rico ($19.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Digital Gold Edition ($99.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Digital Ultimate Edition ($119.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PS+ Bonus Pack (Mar) (Free for PS+)

3on3 FreeStyle – Mega Pass Season 2 ($14.99)

Bomber Crew: USAAF ($6.99)

The Caligula Effect: Overdose DLC (Free and up)

Death end reQuest DLC (Free and up)

Devil May Cry 5 – 100,000 Red Orbs ($1.99)

Devil May Cry 1 Blue Orb ($0.99)

Devil May Cry 3 Blue Orbs ($1.99)

Devil May Cry 5 Blue Orbs ($2.99)

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade ($14.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT DLC ($5.99 and up)

Dirt rally 2.0 Cars ($1.49 each)

DJMAX RESPECT TECHNIKA3 PACK ($24.99)

EDF5: Mission Pack 2 SUPER CHALLENGE ($8.49)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – The Beast Pack ($3.99)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona ($3.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Credit packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $49.99 for 6,500)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Welcome Pack ($14.99)

Train Sim World: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden ($29.99)

V-Rally 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ($3.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Corrosive Footprints ($1.99)

PS Vita Games

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE & Circus Bundle ($22.99)

