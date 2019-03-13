Attack on Titan 2 is getting a new add-on! Final Battle will take activities and events from the third season of the anime and bring it into the game. It has will be released on July 5, 2019 both as an add-on for the game and as a stand-alone release.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will have new characters from the third season of the anime, taking the total playable number over 40. It will recap the events of the anime, as well as include original episodes that expand the storyline.

A trailer has been released for Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle. Watch it below!

A lot of the new content is obvious in here. The Armored Titan will be an enemy in the game and, to help people deal with situations like that, new weapons like the Thunder Spears have been added. There will also be a Wall Reclamation Mode, where you get to make your own squad from the expanded roster and you don’t have to necessarily follow a canon squad. In this mode, you are fighting the Titans to push them back.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle will be making its way to the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC as a standalone release, so you won’t need the original game to play it. But, if you do already own it, you can get it as an add-on.

Attack on Titan 2, which came out in March 2018, added the ability to create your own Scout for the game and experience the events of the anime as though you were actually there. It also featured the hook drive ability, long range sneak attacks, and a monocular tool. There were Town Life parts to the game, which allowed players to build relationships with characters from the show. An update also added a Destruction Mode, where people participate a 6 player battle royale to get the most points.

