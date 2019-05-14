PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 14, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives NINJA GAIDEN ($7.99)

Darkwood ($14.24)

Darkwood – Special Edition ($17.99)

Devious Dungeon 2 ($6.39)

Doughlings: Arcade ($6.99)

Feudal Alloy ($16.99)

Figment ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Just Shapes & Beats ($19.99)

Just Shapes & Beats Mega Bundle ($24.99)

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories ($14.99)

Party Arcade ($19.99)

Rage 2 ($59.99)

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

A Plague Tale: Innocence ($49.99)

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered ($34.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Armored Warfare PS+ IT-1 Pack (Free for PS+)

Crossout – ‘Fresh Blood’ Pack ($29.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: 3rd Appearance Special Set for Zidane & Ramza ($19.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Soldier of Fortune App. Set & 5th Weapon for Zidane Tribal ($12.99)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT: Unlikely Hero App. Set & 5th Weapon for Ramza Beoulve ($12.99)

Farming Simulator 19 – HOLMER Terra Variant DLC (Free)

Firewall Zero Hour DLC ($2.99 and up)

KINGDOM HEARTS III – ‘Dawn Till Dusk’ Keyblade ($2.99)

KINGDOM HEARTS III – ‘Midnight Blue’ Keyblade ($2.99)

LEGO DC Super-Villains Young Justice Level Pack ($2.99)

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3 ($7.99)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – The Playground ($5.99)

Party Arcade – Party Hard pack ($0.99)

Party Arcade – Party Harder pack ($4.99)

Party Arcade – Party the Hardest pack ($9.99.99)

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Coats of Arms DLC ($1.99)

Rage 2 Rage Coins packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $34.99 for 4,500)

The Sims 4 StrangerVille ($19.99)

Touhou Sky Arena Playable Character ‘Toyosatomimi no Miko’ ($2.99)

World of Tanks – Dreadnought KV-2 Ultimate ($43.99)

PS Vita Games

Devious Dungeon 2 ($6.39)

