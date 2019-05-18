GameStop’s May 2019 PRO DAY sale kicks off today, offering a number of console and video game deals. Those who buy a brand new game will be able to avail a 50 percent discount on any pre-owned title of their choice, and there are plenty of discounted games to choose from, including Devil May Cry 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Highlights are as follows:

Video Game Consoles and Accessories

Save 44% off Turtle Beach Recon 60P amplified gaming wired headset: $27.99

Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership

Save $20 on PlayStation Classic console: $39.99

$51.99 for select new PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers

Game Title Deals (New Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Buy 1 Get 50% off all pre-owned games

Save $50 on deluxe edition of Anthem: $29.99 (Free with purchase: 500 in-game shards and edge of resolve in-game vinyl)

Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $39.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Spider-Man: $29.99

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game: $19.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition: $14.99

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – Only at GameStop: $19.99

NBA 2K19: $19.99

God of War: $29.99

FIFA 19: $29.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

Save 50% all collectors boxes (excludes Funko products)

Save $20 on select prop replicas and statues

Save $30 on Replica Fallout 76 PIPBOY 2K DIY kit: $69.99

All POP! Vinyl figures: $9 each

All Funko POP! cereals: $5 each

Saturday Morning Cartoons Funko mystery boxes: $9 each

Special Trade-in Offers

$300 trade credit for any PS4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles

$225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch or Slim PS4 consoles

$175 trade credit for Original PlayStation 4 or Xbox One S consoles

Receive 10% more credit when you trade games and accessories

You can check out the full lineup of deals on GameStop’s website.

Let us know if you’ll be picking anything up from the sale.