You may have noticed a lack of articles on PlayStation LifeStyle today because we’re letting our staff enjoy the holiday weekend. We didn’t want to leave you without anything today though! Memorial Day weekend is usually a big one for sales and deals as it kicks off the beginning of summer. Kids are out of school. Weather’s starting to get really nice. You could go outside for a backyard barbecue or to take the dog for a walk. Or you could sit inside and enjoy some of these Memorial Day video game deals, filling out your growing backlog even more and getting you some pretty cool accessories to game with.
Best Memorial Day Video Game Deals
PS4 Games
- 428: Shibuya Scramble – $48.98
- Agents of Mayhem – $6.98
- Agony – $14.01
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Official Platinum Edition Guide – $50.12
- Assassin’s Creed Origins GODS Collector’s Edition – $199.99
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Limited Edition – $14.58
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights – $24.49
- Blade Strangers – $28.30
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – $33.40
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition – $51.63
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – $19.29
- Darksiders III Apocapypse Edition – $361.36
- Days Gone Collector’s Edition – $139.96
- Death Mark Limited Edition – $55.32
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection – $19.99
- Destiny 2 Collector’s Edition – $199.99
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory – $19.95
- Disgaea 1 Complete – $38.04
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack – $15.19
- Extinction Deluxe Edition – $15.14
- Standard – $9.05
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition – $38.41
- Elex Collector’s Edition – $58.11
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – $36.00
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – $34.99
- Flipping Death – $18.52
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Collector’s Edition – $69.99
- Galgun 2 – $38.00
- God of War – $29.58
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope – $14.99
- The Inpatient – $19.93
- Kingdom Hearts III – $28.99
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk – $40.14
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – $49.90
- Little Dragons Cafe – $34.90
- Mega Man 11 – $16.50
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $36.98
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $19.99
- Metal Gear Survive – $7.77
- Metal Max Xeno – $24.89
- New Gundam Breaker – $18.33
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Collector’s Edition – $104.95
- Premium Edition – $29.93
- Owlboy Limited Edition – $69.99
- Punchline – $27.94
- Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Collector’s Edition – $32.94
- Shadow of the Colossus – $18.71
- Shenmue I & II – $23.49
- Shining Resonance Refrain: Draconic Launch Edition – $26.63
- Soulcalibur VI Collector’s Edition – $124.58
- Standard – $22.26
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle – $54.98
- Tempest 4000 – $14.00
- Tennis World Tour – $19.99
- Titan Quest: Collector’s Edition – $37.43
- Standard – $17.89
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Limited Edition – $41.99
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $16.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $17.46
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $36.99
- Memoirs From Battle Edition – $83.20
- Valthirian Arc – $19.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $19.00
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $29.25
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Essence of Art Edition – $24.99
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 Steelbook Edition – $45.48
PS4 Accessories
- DualShock 4 Copper – $53.98
- Other DualShock 4 Controllers Starting at $45
- LucidSound LS35x Wireless Gaming Headset – $154.99
- Nyko Charge Block Solo: DualShock 4 Charger – $14.99
