Konami has just announced the list of games that will be included with the Contra Anniversary Collection. The Anniversary Collection comes with a total of 10 different games, so if you’re a fan of the Contra series and want to have the games bundled into one on your console or PC, this collection is for you!

The list of games included with the Contra Anniversary Collection is as follows:

Contra (Arcade)

Super Contra (Arcade)

Super C (NES)

Contra III: The Alien Wars (SNES)

Contra: Hard Corps (Sega Genesis)

Contra (NES)

Contra (Famicom)

Operation C (Game Boy)

Probotector (Sega Mega Drive)

Super Probotector: Alien Rebels (SNES)

The Japanese versions of six of the games on the list above are also included with the Contra Anniversary Collection.

Contra

Super Contra

Super C

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Operation C

Contra: Hard Corps

For those who are unfamiliar with the long running Contra series, they are run-and-gun games that have platforming elements. The games feature stylized art, and bosses to fight at the end of certain levels. The first Contra game released for arcade cabinets back in 1987, with a home version releasing for the Nintendo Entertainment System a year later in 1988. The series has become a timeless classic over the years since it first released.

The bundle will launch sometime in the summer of 2019, but no exact release date has been revealed yet. The classic collection of games will cost $20, and is releasing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Will you be picking up a copy of the Contra Anniversary Collection when it releases this summer? Are you pleased to see that the Japanese version of some of the games are included in the bundle? Konami also did something similar with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Game Informer]