While a Western release for the upcoming PlayStation 4 version of Fatal Twelve has not yet been announced, it has been confirmed that it will be released in Japan with an English language option! This means that even more fans will get the chance to experience this upcoming visual novel for themselves. It will debut on August 8, 2019, but it’s available to preorder on Play-Asia right now.

This news may not necessarily be surprising, as the PC release in 2018 launched with both Japanese and English text options. However, it is exciting to know that this visual novel will be even more accessible. Considering the focus on narrative and dialogue, this means many will be able to pick it up. The PS4 is region-free, so you’ll be able to import this title to experience yourself with a preorder from Play-Asia.

Fatal Twelve is a visual novel that stars a young woman named Shishimai Rinka. She is living a normal life, running her grandmother’s cafe, when a tragedy causes her life to forever change. Now part of a strange ritual known as the Divine Selection, Rinka has the opportunity to take back her life. However, in order to do so, she must eliminate the others involved in this ritual by digging up buried secrets. Through this, she’ll also learned what caused this in the first place. The appearance of a figure from her past creates yet another mystery for her to solve.

We may not get an official Western release, but having an English language option certainly makes up for that. Fatal Twelve will debut on August 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. As a reminder, it’s available to preorder right now. Are you excited to be able to play this narrative-heavy game in English? Let us know!

[Source: Play-Asia]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.