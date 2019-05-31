If your PSVR is collecting dust and you were looking for something else to play on it (or you simply want more great games for your PSVR), Trover Saves the Universe is available today on the PSN. From the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland brings us a new game with a ton of personality and an emphasis on comedy. What’s awesome is that the game will be supported with post-launch DLC for free, according to a write up from Roiland himself on the PlayStation Blog today.

In terms of the free DLC, there is no word on what it will entail exactly, or when we’ll get to experience them. The blog article simply states (in classic Roiland humor) “But instead of [making it more expensive], we will be adding fun side adventures to Trover in the form of DLC packs ALL FOR FREEEEEE!!! We’ll be releasing those as time marches forward and we slowly decay and eventually die. Do you think the cosmos gives a **** about you? We are nothing.” We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more.

You can play Trover in non-VR mode, as well, but the game does make use of the PSVR headset in a great way. Whichever way you choose to play, you’ll likely have a smile on your face as you journey through the universe to save your dogs who have been, well, dognapped.

We got a chance to preview Trover Saves the Universe at last year’s E3 and praised it for its puzzles and comedy, and even ranking it among our best games of the show. And having another thing to play on your PSVR is never a bad thing, so we absolutely recommend picking up a copy.

Trover Saves the Universe is available for PS4 and PSVR for $29.99, which is hard to pass up. If you’re playing it, let us know what you think!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]