Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Digital Operator and Operator Enhanced editions, as well as the physical Precision edition, will come with cosmetic operator packs that include throwbacks to iconic Call of Duty 4 missions.

The Crew Expendable, All Ghillied Up, and War Pig packs will each come with an operator from a different nationality, with their own backstory, voice lines, skins, and cosmetic customization options.

Activision describes the content as follows:

“All Ghillied Up” Operator Pack

Named for the infamous flashback campaign mission in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where you, playing as Lieutenant John Price (prior to being made Captain), must utilize camouflage and sniping tactics as you encroach the outskirts of the Ukranian city of Pripyat.

Operator Name: Grinch

Grinch Themed Operator Skin: Full sniper ghillie suit

Full sniper ghillie suit Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Bolt-action sniper rifle, in camouflage with additional netting and suppressor, and what seems to be coordinates scratched on the surface of the weapon above the trigger, near the bolt carrier

“Crew Expendable” Operator Pack

Paying homage to the second campaign mission from the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where you, playing as Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish, board an Estonian ship in the Bering Strait, as part of a clandestine raid by British Special Forces in an attempt to locate and obtain a rogue nuclear device.

Operator Name: Otter

Otter Themed Operator Skin: Special operations with gas mask

Special operations with gas mask Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Short-barreled pump-action shotgun designed “for close encounters”; in fact, the phrase is scratched into the stock. The weapon also comes with oil and surface markings.

“War Pig” Operator Pack

Sharing the name with the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare mission where you, playing as Marine Sergeant Paul Jackson, lead a charge to push back an enemy counterattack and secure a tank (the “War Pig” in question).

Operator Name: Wyatt

Wyatt Themed Operator Skin: Ground infantry Desert camouflage with tac vest

Ground infantry Desert camouflage with tac vest Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Pistol with a lightweight custom trigger, flared magwell, grip with custom stippling, accessory rail (for mounting lasers or flashlights), and “War Pig” etched into the slide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check our our game hub for more extensive coverage.

[Source: Activision]