Playtonic Games has announced Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, a sequel to 2017’s Yooka-Laylee. Unlike the first title, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer, though it will still feature 3D elements. It will be released later in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 (and other platforms). Playtonic is once again teaming up with Team17, which will publish this sequel.

Here’s a first look at gameplay!

More details will be revealed at E3 2019, though we do know The Impossible Lair will task the Yooka and Laylee with rescuing Queen Phoebee’s Royal Beettalion Guard in each level. The gameplay in this game is a bit of a departure from the first Yooka-Laylee, which was a 3D platformer in the vein of Banjo-Kazooie. It’s described as a “platforming adventure hybrid,” with both side-scrolling and full 3D elements.

The bulk of the action appears to be 2.5D levels, similar to games like New Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong Country Returns. However, there will be a 3D overworld with an overhead view. At this time, we don’t know how the two styles of play connect with each other, but we are promised more information during E3 2019.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is the second game from Playtonic Games. The studio is made up of former members of Banjo-Kazooie developer Rare. While the first game was an attempt to revive the 3D platformer, the sequel is trying to evoke memories of a different kind of game.

Yooka-Laylee released to positive reviews. Our own review called it “a breath of fresh air.” However, we also criticized its camera, though later patches attempted to fix that. It’s also been a sales success for Playtonic and Team17, with one million players entering its nostalgic world.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.