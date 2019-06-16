Update: Well that’s a relief. Everything is functioning again. It appeared to be small blip that only affected a small set of users briefly, but everything seems to be functional again.

Original: All you dads hoping to kick back and relax with some online gaming on Father’s Day this year might be out of luck. Reports of PSN down have been trickling in as users experience issues with the PlayStation Network.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation Network Service Status page only lists Account Management as just “experiencing issues,” specifically listing “Edit Account Details” as the only service that may be having problems. Our own tests encountered complete network failure for anything that requires the internet, including gaming, social, the PlayStation Store, account management, and all related PSN services.

Please note that this may not impact all services in all regions.

You might have to be content with those single-player offline experiences this holiday weekend. We’ve tested multiple services on multiple PS4s, and anything requiring a network connection appears to to impacted by the outage. This means no Destiny 2 Raids with the fireteam this weekend, no purchasing new games for dad to enjoy, and you’ll have to listen to Spotify on a different device, because the PS4 can’t access it right now.

The PSN also went down a few days ago during E3, but managed to come back up relatively quickly. Before that issue, it had been quite a while since we’d had any significant problems with the PSN. Hopefully this particular PSN down outage is a brief blip so that dads everywhere can get back to enjoying a Sunday with some relaxing online gaming.

While the PSN is down, you may find yourself experiencing issues with the following services:

Account Management

Gaming And Social

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Video

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Music

Have you run into any issues with the PSN down this weekend? Is the network outage impacting your Father’s Day plans? Let us know about your online gaming experience this weekend in the comments below, and we’ll all cross our fingers that the network will come back online soon.