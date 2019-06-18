The PlayStation Store is known for running some pretty sweet deals and this week is no exception. You’ll find sales on lots of games, new and old. Below, we’ll go through some notable picks, with the full PS4 list to follow.

One of my personal favorite games on sale this week is Persona 5. What more can be said about arguably the best JRPG of 2017? It’s beautiful, stylish, and has some of the most in depth characters of the generation. And for $14, if you’re a PS Plus member, you can’t go wrong.

Monster Hunter: World is also on sale, which is yet another meaty RPG. We recently got our hands on the demo at E3 2019 for the game’s latest expansion, Iceborne. It was an absolute blast, so if you’re wanting to jump in and prepare of the DLC, you can grab Monster Hunter: World on the cheap.

Finally, you’ll be able to pick up Team Sonic Racing, a kart racer that we really enjoyed here. It’s got an “extremely dope soundtrack,” along with interesting character classes that make them all feel unique.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the PS4 games on sale, with each price, PS Plus member price, percentage off, and date each sale ends. For the full list, check out the PlayStation Store.

PS4

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Alien: Isolation – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Alien: Isolation The Collection – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Alien Shooter + Doodle God Bundle – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Attack of the Earthlings – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/2

Black Paradox – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 6/25

Blacksea Odyssey – $5.84 – 55% Off – Ends 6/25

Bloody Shooter Bundle – $10.19 – 40% Off – $8.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Citizens of Earth – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 -60 % Off – Ends 6/25

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition – $11.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Darkwood – $14.24 – 5% Off – $13.49 – 10% Off – Ends 6/25

Darkwood: Special Edition – $17.09 – 5% Off – $16.19 – 10% Off – Ends 6/25

The Dead Tower of Monsters – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $39.99 – 60% Off – Ends 9/17

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Daylight – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Dragon’s Crown Pro – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Fall of Light – $10.04 – 33% Off – Ends 6/25

Fall of Light: Deluxe Edition – $10.79 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Fallout 76 – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/19

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/19

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Frisky Business – $4.49 – 55% Off – Ends 6/25

Frost Deluxe Edition – $9.74 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Glass Masquerade Deluxe Edition – $15.74 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Gnomes Garden: New Home – $2.99 – 40% Off – $1.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 – $19.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

The King of Fighters XIV – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Monster Hunter: World – $19.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/2

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Persona 5 – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 6/25

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition – $59.49 – 30% Off – $50.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – $69.99 – 30% Off – $59.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Pipe Push Paradise – $7.69 – 30% Off – Ends 6/25

Puyo Puyo Champions – $5.99 – 40% Off – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs: Royal Edition – $14.99 – 40% Off – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs: Royal Edition OST Combo – $17.09 – 40% Off – $14.24 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Reverse Crawl – $7.01 – 46% Off – Ends 6/25

The Shapeshifting Detective – $9.09 – 30% Off – $7.79 – 40% Off – Ends 7/2

Shenmue I & II – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 6/25

Shining Resonance Refrain – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Spectrum – $6.95 – 42% Off – Ends 6/25

Team Sonic Racing – $31.99 – 20% Off – $29.99 – 25% Off – Ends 6/25

Tembo The Badass Elephant – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 6/25

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 – 30% Off – Ends 6/24

Unexplored Unlocked Edition – $7.19 – 52% Off – Ends 6/25

Unknown Fate – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 7/16

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Truth Bundle – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 6/25

Valkyria Revolution – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off – Ends 6/25

What do you think? Do any of those games catch your eye? Let us know!