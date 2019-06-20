Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will include self driving cars to help you get around easier, as confirmed by UI Coordinator Alvin Liu during an interview with Prima Games. This feature, in addition to fast travel, will help you get around the expansive world of Night City.

According to Liu, this feature was compared to Uber. “We have an AI robot Uber self-driving car service, so if you hate driving, you can just call your local AI and have them pick you up.”

Although, it’s been stated that calling an Uber will cost money, and it won’t come cheap, apparently. But if you aren’t fond of driving or want to simply save time, this could be a viable option for you, especially when you have more cash.

This feature sounds a lot like the taxi service in the later Grand Theft Auto games, in which you can get picked up for a small fee. You can even skip the entire ride, saving you time. It will likely work the same way in Cyberpunk 2077.

Since the game will include fast travel, you’ll likely have to combine that with the Uber service if you plan on getting around as quickly as possible. For those who like to drive, you can, of course, opt out of using this feature entirely.

We recently covered the fact that you will be able to summon cars much like you could summon your horse in The Witcher 3, but now we know the cars can act as a service like Uber or Lyft.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Cyberpunk 2077, but as time goes on, little details like this have been popping up, painting a clearer picture of what’s to come. At E3 2019, CD Projekt Red (or Keanu Reeves, actually) finally announced the game’s release date, which is scheduled for April 16, 2020.

[Source: Prima Games]