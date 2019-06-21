Polish developer CD Projekt RED is hard at work on its upcoming RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. To put it lightly, the hype for it is through the roof. So much so, that the team has an immense weight on it to deliver a high quality product.

According to Cyberpunk 2077 quest director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz noted the following about the pressure the team is feeling:

There’s a big pressure on the whole team to deliver the game on time and to a high quality. I would say it’s also motivating because it gives us a very clear goal. We can see from the reaction that it’s been very well received. If we deliver this, there is a chance it’ll be very successful. Everyone in the office is feeling this way; now we need to do this and it’ll be really cool.

This comes by way of an interview via Gameindustry.biz, in which a ton of development questions about Cyberpunk 2077 were asked.

Tomaszkiewicz also commented on the secrecy of Keanu Reeves’ inclusion in the game. “I’m surprised we kept it secret,” he noted. This was arguably one of the highlights of E3 and Reeves has become somewhat of a meme as of late because of it.

In terms of the pressure the team is feeling, it’s unclear if this was present since the game’s inception, or if it only materialized as Cyberpunk 2077 grew in popularity. CD Projekt RED has a certain level of trust from the community since its products are always of high quality, but the hype behind the company’s latest game might be more than it had anticipated.

After Cyberpunk’s showing at E3 2019, fans have gotten more excited, which is a great motivator, but hopefully the developers aren’t pushing themselves too hard. Now that the game has a firm release date of April 16, 2020, the pressure is definitely on.

Cyberpunk 2077 has all the ingredients to be an outstanding RPG, but it’s always a good idea to temper expectations when it comes to massive projects like these.

What do you think of CD Projekt RED’s comment about pressure? Let us know!

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]