Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled Code Vein‘s opening animation and “The Revenant Bundle” at the Anime Expo 2019.

Check out the cinematic below:

The Revenant Bundle is exclusively being sold via Bandai Namco’s e-store. The $100 package includes a copy of the game, digital soundtrack and art book, a Mia Karnstein figurine, and a metal case. Preorders are limited to one per customer, and come with an exclusive set of pins on a first come, first serve basis until supplies last.

If you haven’t been following Code Vein, make sure to check out our previous coverage and an official list of features below:

UNITE TO SURVIVE

Featuring a story driven connected dungeon experience, dive into the world of CODE VEIN. Create your own character and choose your partner as you venture out into a world of destruction, overrun by the Lost. Use your combined strength to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or overpowered enemies using your Blood Veil and various weapons. Change the feel of the game depending on which partner you choose, each with their own combat style and background story.

BENEATH THE VEIL

Experience the power of blood as you use unique Blood Veils to drain your enemies to enhance your abilities. Using “Gifts” powered by enemy blood, players can increase their strength, weaken enemies, and utilize new weapon abilities and overpowered attacks.

GREAT CHALLENGE BRINGS GREATER REWARDS

Take on the Lost as you explore the malefic world of CODE VEIN. Choose from a myriad of weapons such as bayonets, axes and spears, to accommodate your favorite battle style. Apply strategy in your attacks through partnered coordination and Blood Veil enhancements, ready to bring down the most threatening enemies.

Code Vein will release on September 27, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.