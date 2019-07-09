The world of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is about to get heavier, as M. Shadows, the singer for the metal band Avenged Sevenfold, will become a playable character in the game’s Blackout mode. The singer’s addition will be a part of the new Operation Apocalypse Z update, which we got a deeper look at back on July 8, 2019.

M. Shadow’s inclusion has been a long time coming, as Avenged Sevenfold has been heavily involved with the series since the original Black Ops. The band composed the track “Not Ready to Die” for Black Ops’ Call of the Dead expansion in 2010, as well as “Carry On” for a post-credits scene in Black Ops II and “Jade Helm” for Black Ops III. Avenged Sevenfold also has a track in Black Ops 4 called “Mad Hatter,” so it’s clear there is a rich history between the beloved franchise and the band.

During a livestream that aired on July 8th, M. Shadows talked about his involvement with the series, calling it a “career highlight” when discussing his in-game character. “We have a very deep relationship with the team at Treyarch,” said M. Shadows. “We’re proud to be part of the family and extremely excited for people to enjoy this next chapter and our contribution to it.”

Avenged Sevenfold has received multiple awards and was even nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Hard Rock Song. The band has released seven studio records, with over 8 million albums sold as of 2015.

Alongside M. Shadows will also be a character played by Danny Trejo, who has made an appearance in Black Ops before. There’s no word on an official date for when we’ll get to play as the aforementioned characters, but as soon as we find out, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, you can check out the new trophies associated with the Alpha Omega Zombies map that just went live.

[Source: Loudwire]