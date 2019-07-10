Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition is Available on PS4 Today

A complete version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 is now available for the PS4 and other platforms. Aptly titled Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition, this package contains the base game along with all previously released DLC, which gives you things like extra missions and Valkyria. The Complete Edition will cost $49.99.

Along with this news is the announcement that the standard version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 has received a permanent price drop down to $30. Just like the Complete Edition, it can immediately be found on the PS4.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 released in September 2018 and is a tactical RPG that blends real-time and third-person tactical combat. It’s a game that takes place in an alternate version of World War II and has a colorful aesthetic. It received much praise from us here, earning an Editor’s Choice award. If you’re intrigued, you can check out everything you need to know about Valkyria Chronicles 4 here.

It’s worth mentioning that, if you own the base game, you can purchase all of the extra DLC for $25. Here are the contents of the digital add-ons in this All-in-One DLC Pack. They also come with the Complete Edition:

A United Front with Squad 7

Edy’s Advance Ops

The Two Valkyria

Expert Level Skirmishes

A Captainless Squad

Squad E, to the Beach!

Will you be jumping into Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition? Or, now that the base game has dropped to $30, will you be trying it out for the first time? Let us know!

