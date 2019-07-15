One of the defining characteristics of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is the life path system, wherein a character’s skill set can determine what will happen when working your way through a quest. The game’s quest director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz had some quick words about this system via a 1-minute video on Twitter. In it, he gave examples of how a player’s origins will be implemented throughout a playthrough.

In the game, there are a wide variety of skills that can be modified as you develop your character. These skills open up different options while embarking on quests, making it essential to consider which skills are applied. Tomaszkiewicz gave the example of a street kid having an easier time when dealing with gangs, as well as a corporate having an advantage over characters from corporations. These origins will help in various situations as the story unfolds.

Below is a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page where you can see the quick video about the in-game life path system.

How will your character’s life path and choices made throughout the game affect quests? Listen to #Cyberpunk2077 Quest Director @MTomaszkiewicz shedding some light on that! pic.twitter.com/mbNMVA33p1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2019

Earlier on July 15, 2019, it was revealed that the game would be getting a lore book from Dark Horse Comics, called The World of Cyberpunk 2077, which will launch shortly after the game. This will shed some light on the dense narrative and backstory brought to us by CD Projekt Red. When combing the lore with the complexity of the game’s life paths and other complicated systems, we’re bound to get a dense world full of nuance.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing for PS4 and other platforms on April 16, 2020.

