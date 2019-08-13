PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 13, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
- Ancestors Legacy
- Arcade Archives X MULTIPLY
- Gravity Duck
- MACHIKNIGHTS – BLOOD BAGOS-
- Space Whip
- Tactics V:’Obsidian Brigade’
- Vasara Collection
- Wonder Boy Returns Remix