Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Customization Is More Integral Than Ever Before

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will contain three core components of multiplayer customization: weapons, characters, and loadout. In an interview with Game Informer, members of the team at Infinity Ward detailed some of the design decisions that went behind making this potentially the most personalized Call of Duty multiplayer to date.

Players will begin by choosing their own operator. These soldiers are purely cosmetic characters that will each come with their own dialog and skins. Each operative reportedly had eight skin slots at the time of the interview, though the final skin count hasn’t been finalized. Overall, the operators will offer the least customization, only allowing for players to find a character they are comfortable with and cosmetic skins to follow. More cosmetics will probably be released as time goes on, considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has plenty of content coming down the pipeline after launch.

The new and improved Gunsmith offers the deepest customization options of the three in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There’ll be a large variety of gun attachments that both help and hurt different aspects of combat. According to Infinity Ward, while many hardcore players might find the most optimal build, the team is working to try and counteract that issue by offering multiple options to counter each attachment combination. Newcomers or players less interested in customization need not worry as Infinity Ward is also going to include some really good preset weapon classes at launch.

Finally, each player loadout will contain perks, grenades, killstreaks, field upgrades, and weapon combinations. Like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this reimagined title contains a plethora of killstreaks players can explore. The options aren’t as crazy as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, no tactical nukes this time around, but there’s still a nice variety to keep things interesting.

The point Infinity Ward is stressing is that the Gunsmith system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will offer players more weapon personalization than any game in the series that has come before it. With the game’s multitude of new multiplayer modes and refinements, players will have plenty of places to take their unique creations in-game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on October 25th. Those who preorder will get early access to the PS4 beta in September.

[Source: Game Informer]

