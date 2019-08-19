PS4 and Xbox One users will soon be able to play with one another in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This feature has been a long time coming and was announced during the Inside Xbox event at gamescom 2019. PUBG Corp. confirmed that cross-platform play would be implemented sometime in October 2019, with a public test event scheduled to occur in September. Since we don’t have a solid release date for when cross-platform play will go live, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement from PUBG Corp.

During the same Inside Xbox event, we got a look at PUBG Season 4, which will release on August 27th. Season 4 is being touted as possibly the game’s “biggest update yet,” with the much anticipated Erangel Visual Update and Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath being added upon its release. The update will also see the addition of rebalancing and an overhaul of the game’s original map, Erangel.

With Survival Pass 4, players will gain access to additional cooperative missions, community driven goals and milestones, along with the ability to unlock more awards as your level increases. You can purchase this add-on for 1,000 G-coin, or you can get the special PUBG – Aftermath Pack from the PlayStation Store for $14.99.

Despite PUBG being seemingly overshadowed by games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, its success cannot be ignored. PUBG has sold nearly 5 million copies across PC and console as of May 2019. It also became the top-downloaded PS4 game of December 2018, following its release on that platform.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is on sale on the PS4 for $14.99, down from its regular price of $29.99 right now. So if you were thinking of grabbing it at a discounted rate, now’s the time.

Are you excited for PUBG cross-platform play? Will you be giving it a try? Let us know!

[Source: MP1st]