An expanded version of the rhythm game DEEMO, called DEEMO – Reborn, will make the leap from handheld devices to the PlayStation 4 and PSVR on November 21, 2019. This isn’t the first time that DEEMO has been on a PlayStation product, as it originally released on the PlayStation Vita (RIP).

DEEMO – Reborn isn’t a simple port, however. Developer Rayark Inc has rebuilt the game from the ground up. The 2D environments are now 3D. There’s now more to explore in Deemo’s castle with this extra dimension, as well as more story sequences. While it has all of the music from the original, it also has fresh tracks exclusive to the PS4. By mastering each piano tune, you can unlock new areas previously never seen before. With all of these additions, publisher UNTIES called DEEMO – Reborn a “total remake” instead of an updated version.

If DEEMO is new to you, it features a little girl who falls from the sky into Deemo’s castle with no memory of who she is. In order to help her return home, Deemo must master each song to grow a tree from his piano. Players will both master the songs as Deemo and control the little girl as she searches for sheet music in the castle. The songs have a wide variety, from Beethoven to jazz to popular music.

Check out Deemo tickling those ivories in the new trailer below.

DEEMO is already available for the PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. DEEMO – Reborn will release on November 21, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PSVR. PSVR will support PlayStation Move controllers. The developer currently plans to sell additional song packs for future DLC.