PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 27, 2019

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Afterlife ($5.99)

Human Anatomy VR ($19.99)

Tokyo Chronos ($49.99)

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition ($9.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives WATER SKI ($7.99)

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut ($39.99)

Black Desert: Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Black Desert: Standard Edition ($29.99)

Black Desert: Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Control ($59.99)

Control: Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Crystar ($59.99)

Decay of Logos ($19.99)

Dirt Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe ($99.99)

Doughlings Bundle ($14.99)

Doughlings: Invasion ($9.99)

Farming Simulator 15 ($19.99)

Hitman 2 Mumbai pack ($11.99)

Injection π23 ‘No name, no number’ ($9.99)

Invisigun Reloaded ($19.99)

Knights and Bikes ($19.99)

Legend of the Skyfish ($6.39)

Let’s Catch the Lion ($39.99)

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame ($49.99)

Pacific Wings ($5.99)

PUBG Aftermath Pack ($14.99)

PUBG – Supply Pack : SEASON 4 ($9.99)

Strength of the Sword: ULTIMATE ($9.99)

Whipseey and the Lost Atlas ($5.99)

Wreckfest ($39.99)

Wreckfest Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

PS Vita Games

