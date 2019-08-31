Hello Games has released No Man’s Sky Beyond patch 2.09.3 on PC, which introduces a number gameplay and visual improvements. Highlights include increasing the powers of the Blaze Javelin and Infra-Knife Accelerator, and fixing an issue that caused freighter upgrades to cost too many Salvaged Frigate Modules.

The update will be out on consoles soon. Full patch notes are as follows:

Fixed a number of input issues that were causing the free scaling and rotating of base parts to be unavailable. Unfortunately, this will require users with custom bindings to rework their settings.

Fixed an issue that was causing players in non-Euclid galaxies to lose or fail to add teleport destinations.

Fixed a number of issues with the refiner UI, including the increase and decrease amount buttons not working.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Portal Glyphs being learned from Traveller interactions.

Fixed an issue that caused a long delay when handing in missions at the Mission Board.

Added a number of missing base parts to the Construction Research Unit on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with Landing Pads.

Fixed a number of snapping/placement issues with Medium Refiners.

Fixed a number of base part snapping issues that occurred only in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that was causing the planetary north and south pole compass markers to be invisible.

Improved the messaging when completing a mission at the Nexus, to make it more clear where you will be when you exit the Space Anomaly.

Made a number of cosmetic improvements to automated creature milking.

Fixed an issue that caused freighter upgrades to cost far too many Salvaged Frigate Modules.

Made the HUD markers for players in your group consistent colours.

Fixed an issue that caused the teleporter on the Space Anomaly not to show screenshots of available bases.

Fixed a number of visuals issues with the Space Anomaly teleporter UI, including tidying the presentation of mission icons.

Fixed a number of issues around entering and exiting the Space Anomaly while on a Nexus mission.

Fixed an issue where the Base Overseer would not start automatically in creative mode after placing a terminal.

Fixed a number of cases of incorrect text when viewing faction rewards from the Mission Board.

Fixed an issue where depots in Gek systems had an incorrect number of hitpoints.

Added a specific HUD marker for biological horrors.

Removed an incorrect warning about transferring cargo that could occur when purchasing a frigate.

Increased the power of the Blaze Javelin.

Increased the power of the Infra-Knife Accelerator.

Removed debug information from photo mode screenshots.

Attempted to restore lost freighters to savegames that were affected by the freighter deletion bug.

Fixed a crash that could occur when deleting legacy base parts.

[Source: Hello Games]