Sony announced this morning that ten new games will be available in its PlayStation Now service as of September 3, 2019. In fact, all ten are PlayStation 4 titles.

The following are the new PS4 additions to PlayStation Now:

PlayStation Now subscribers can download all of these games directly to their PS4s or stream the games to their PS4 and PC. The PlayStation Now library now contains over 800 games, including more than 300 PlayStation 4 games to download and/or stream.

The PlayStation Now service originally began as a way to circumvent backwards compatibility for the PlayStation 4, which, as I’m sure everyone knows, does not allow backwards compatibility. The subscription streaming service offered a way for players to play their PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 games on the PS4. However, it didn’t matter if you already owned the games or not. The monthly fee provided complete access to the library. Consumers’ thoughts on the service were a mixed bag, to say the least.

Over time, the service branched out to include PlayStation 4 games, almost giving subscribers a reason to not buy another PS4 game again. In 2018, the PlayStation Now service allowed subscribers to download PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 2 games. There hasn’t been any word of how PlayStation Now will work with the PlayStation 5 when it releases, but one would think Sony has invested too much into PlayStation Now to not incorporate it into the next generation.

The PlayStation Now subscription costs $19.99 a month. However, there is a 7-day free trial anyone new to the service can check out. If you’re a previous PlayStation Now subscriber or have used the 7-day trial in the past, you cannot access the 7-day trial.

Are you a PlayStation Now subscriber? Have you found the service to be worth the monthly price? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]