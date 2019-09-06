When Borderlands 2 VR released, people were stunned that the entire original game could be packed into a headset, but were also left a little disappointed that the game’s story expansions, extra characters, and additional DLC content were all left out of the package. Starting today, September 6, 2019, you’ll be able to download the BAMF DLC pack in Borderlands 2 VR for free. The BAMF—or Bad Ass Mega Fun—DLC pack includes 16 pieces of content from the original release to expand your Borderlands 2 VR fun. What exactly does the pack include? You’ll get additional classes, more guns, extra gear, four extra story campaigns, and more. Let’s dive into the details.

Headlining the DLC pack are the four main story campaign expansions that originally released for Borderlands 2:

Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty

Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage

Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

These four story add-ons take players to new areas and provide additional quests and story content for you to enjoy.

In addition, the BAMF DLC pack will add the two DLC Vault Hunter classes, Gaige the Mechromancer and Krieg the Psycho, both of which have their own unique abilities and skills. Gaige has the help of a Deathtrap robot companion while Krieg focuses on close quarters melee combat.

The pack will also include the five smaller Headhunter DLC add-ons:

T.K. Baha’s Blood Harvest

The Horrible Hunger of the Ravenous Wattle Gobbler

How Marcus Saved Mercenary Day

Mad Moxxi and the Wedding Day Massacre

Sir Hammerlock vs. the Son of Crawmerax

These smaller packs include new skins and a few shorter missions each, with a bit of story sprinkled throughout. Plus, you’ll get the Creature Slaughter Dome, which includes a series of survival missions. But that’s not all; The BAMF DLC will add a number of cosmetics and skins for you to enjoy as well.

Curiously, the BAMF DLC pack does not include the recently released Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC that bridges the gap between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, but perhaps that will be added in a future update. That DLC launched for the current-gen version of Borderlands 2 for free during E3 2019, but is no longer free as of July 8, 2019.

The BAMF DLC pack is free to download right away in Borderlands 2 VR, in honor of the upcoming release of Borderlands 3. Unlike the limited-time free Commander Lilith DLC, it doesn’t look like Gearbox and 2K have put a time limit on this, so if you pick up Borderlands 2 VR, you’ll get access to the entire breadth of content from the original game (sans Commander Lilith). Still not enough Borderlands for you You won’t have to wait much longer, as Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019. Be sure to preorder your copy now to be ready for mayhem on day one.

Will you be trying out Borderlands 2 VR’s new (old) BAMF DLC? Let us know!

[Source: 2K Games]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.