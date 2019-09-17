PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 17, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son ($29.99)

Witching Tower VR ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS

PS4 Games

Adventure Time and Crayola Scoot ($39.99)

Agatha Knife ($11.99)

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES ($59.99)

Arcade Archives TRACK ＆ FIELD ($7.99)

Ben 10 and Adventure Time: Pirates of The Enchiridion ($45.99)

Borderlands 3 ($59.99)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition ($119.99)

Bus Simulator ($39.99)

Castle Crashers Remastered ($14.99)

Ellen ($7.99)

Gnomes Garden: The Lost King ($9.99)

Massira ($12.99)

Mowin & Throwin ($19.99)

NASCAR Heat 4 ($49.99)

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition ($69.99)

NextGen Sandbox ($19.99)

NHL 20 ($59.99)

NHL 20 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

NHL 20 Ultimate Edition ($79.99)

Rebel Cops ($9.99)

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure ($29.99)

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning ($3.99)

ShellShock Live ($6.99)

Super Dodgeball Beats ($12.99)

Next Page: European Update »