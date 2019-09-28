Call of Duty, Mountain Dew, and Doritos have been synonymous as kind of the “gamer trifecta” for years, but there’s a new player in town. Totino’s (of pizza roll fame) worked with Matthew “Nadeshot” Hague, founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, to design exclusive in-game content that players can get for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. By entering unique codes found on the packaging of Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Mini Snack Bites, and Multi-Pack Party Pizza, players will obtain three cosmetic items: a Calling Card, a watch, and a charm.

The Calling Card can be obtained with the code from one Totino’s product, the watch gained after two, and the charm from the third one. The exclusive items are said to be designed to reflect Hague’s “personal style.” As 100 Thieves is largely a clothing and merch brand, his attention to style is already appreciated by many. If you purchase your Totino’s products from Walmart, you’ll get double XP in Modern Warfare. You can redeem all of these codes on www.callofduty.com/totinos.

Totino’s is already a partner in the esports community (and has a booth at TwitchCon this weekend) and Nadeshot gained his fame through playing Call of Duty, so it’s a partnership that makes sense for all involved. It is, however, interesting that Hague’s team, 100 Thieves, has opted not to participate in the Call of Duty World League for the upcoming Modern Warfare season. With the CWL now franchising to specific cities, Hague did not want to take a step that he felt was too expensive and limiting for his organization.

Regardless of his organization stepping aside from the CWL, this partnership gets started at TwitchCon with The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, where Hague and another famous Call of Duty player, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, will host special guest Sodapoppin. Qualifying Totino’s products will start hitting retailers’ shelves in mid October, just ahead of Modern Warfare’s October 25 release date.

Now I’m hungry.