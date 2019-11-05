PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 5, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

AUDICA ($29.99)

AUDICA and DLC Pack 01 Bundle ($34.99)

CoolPaintrVR Deluxe Edition ($29.99)

PS4 Demos & Betas

Just Dance 2020

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Nioh 2 Open Beta

PS4 Games

Asdivine Kamura ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition ($49.99)

Castle Costume ($9.99)

Citadel: Forged with Fire ($39.99)

Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars ($59.99)

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers ($39.99)

Football Game ($3.99)

The Forbidden Arts ($11.24)

Ghost Parade ($39.99)

Human: Fall Flat + Ice Level Bundle ($14.99/PS+ $7.49)

Just Dance 2020 ($39.99)

Light Fairytale Episode 1 ($9.99)

LITHIUM: INMATE 39 RELAPSED EDITION ($9.99)

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game ($24.99)

Qubit’s Quest ($19.99)

Race with Ryan ($39.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition ($59.99)

Spirit of the North ($24.99)

Truck Driver – Deluxe Edition ($44.99/PS+ $35.99)

Twincop ($14.99)

Valfaris ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

Voyage of the Dead ($19.99)

PS Vita Games

Football Game ($3.99)

