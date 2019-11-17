Publisher 2K has apologized for offensive material posted through several of its official social media accounts after hackers broke into them on Friday night.

Affected accounts included the official Facebook and Twitter pages of the Borderlands franchise, WWE, and Civilization. The posts, which included racist comments, were pretty vile and it took 2K some time to regain control of its accounts and clean up the mess (it was a weekend, after all).

An official statement reads:

Social media accounts across the 2K label were compromised early Friday evening. Unfortunately, offensive material was posted that does not reflect the values of 2K or our partners. We condemn these posts and apologize to everyone offended by the content. — 2K (@2K) November 16, 2019

This handle has been hacked and the recent offensive tweets from this evening have not been written or authorized by Ronnie 2K. — Ronnie 2K 2K20 (@Ronnie2K) November 16, 2019

This hack comes a week after several FIFA community managers had their personal Twitter accounts hacked. The hackers posted messages in support of a player that Electronic Arts has banned for repeatedly violating its terms and conditions.

2K drew the ire of players after the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20. The first game developed entirely by Visual Concepts was marred by technical, graphical, and quality issues, resulting in the publisher releasing an official statement on the matter and having to explain the situation to its investors. Visual Concepts has promised to fix the game with content releases and regular updates.

[Source: Polygon]