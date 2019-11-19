The world of Assassin’s Creed is about to get a little bigger. Assassin’s Creed Gold, an audio drama set in the world of the popular game series, is coming next year. The drama, which will launch exclusively on Amazon’s Audible service on February 27th, 2020, will star quite a few actors. Riz Ahmed, best known as either Bodhi in Rogue One or Riot in Venom, will be taking a lead role here. He’ll be joined by Laura Aikman (Final Fantasy XIV, Dragon Quest XI), Anthony Head, (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Danny Wallace, (Shaun in many of the Assassin’s Creed games), and stage actress Tamara Lawrance.

Like many stories in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Gold will take place both in the modern-day and during a historical period. The modern-day segments follow Aliyah Kahn, a con artist and card shark who makes her money by scamming others. One day she’s beaten at her own game by a mysterious older man named Gavin Banks and, to pay him back, is recruited into the Assassins. Aliyah and Gavin spend their time trying to solve a mystery involving a secret message left behind on some counterfeit money.

The historical part will take place during the year 1696 in Great Britain. Specifically during an event called the Great Recoinage of 1696, where King William III attempted to replace all the coins currently in circulation, an act that ultimately failed. This section will follow Omar Khaled, a blind assassin, and his trainer Rose Galloway. As usual for the series, real-life historical figures will play an important role in the drama, with both Sir Issac Newton and William Chaloner set to make an appearance. Issac Newton is well known for his laws of gravity, but he was also a Warden of the Mint, had judicial powers, and ran a long investigation leading to the discovery that William Chaloner was counterfeiting money and ultimately sentenced him to death in 1699. It’s safe to say that this part of history will play a major role in Assasin’s Creed Gold.

Recently Jespyr Kid celebrated Assassin’s Creed II‘s 10th anniversary by releasing 17 unreleased tracks from the game. If you’re one of the many people who love the series, you may be excited to hear a new entry is due out next year based on Vikings.