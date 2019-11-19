PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 19, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets ($14.99)

Golem ($39.99)

Kitten’d ($14.49)

Last Labyrinth ($39.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives Yie Ar KUNG-FU ($7.99)

Astroneer ($29.99)

Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition ($71.99)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout ($59.99)

BATTLEFIELD V and EA SPORTS UFC 3 Bundle ($59.99)

Cuisine Royale – Advanced Bundle [Beta] ($49.99)

Cuisine Royale – Elite Bundle [Beta] ($99.99)

Cuisine Royale – Starter Bundle [Beta] ($19.99)

Garfield Kart – Furious Racing ($29.99)

Mad Games Tycoon ($29.99)

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix ($39.99)

Munchkin: Quacked Quest ($24.99)

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)

Shenmue III ($59.99)

Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

Sparklite ($22.49)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order ($59.99)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST] ($59.99)

Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition ($54.99)

Woven ($19.99)

