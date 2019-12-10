PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 10, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Fujii ($14.99)

Hatsune Miku VR ($24.99)

Ski Jumping Pro VR ($19.99)

PS4 Demos & Betas

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9

Minecraft

PS4 Games

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey ($39.99)

Arcade Archives HYPER SPORTS ($7.99)

Ashen ($39.99)

AVICII Incevtor ($19.99)

Big Pharma ($29.99)

BLACKSAD: Under the Skin ($49.99)

Classic Snake Adventures ($8.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition ($84.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario Edition ($48.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon Edition ($44.99)

eFootball PES 2020 LITE (Free)

Eternum Ex ($12.99)

FOCUS on YOU Holiday Special Edition ($44.99)

Gunlord X ($9.99)

Headliner: NoviNews ($13.99)

Immortal Planet ($14.99)

Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition ($29.99)

Keeper of 4 Elements Holiday Bundle ($19.99)

Mahjongs&Gnomes Gardens Bundle Vol.1 ($11.99)

MARS ODYSSEY ($29.99)

Minecraft ($19.99)

Minecraft Starter Collection ($29.99)

Minecraft Starter Collection Upgrade for Current Owners ($9.99)

Rift Keeper ($9.99)

Space Blaze ($19.99)

STAR OCEAN First Departure R ($20.99)

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition ($39.99)

STEINSGATE: My Darling’s Embrace ($26.99)

Winter Sports Games ($24.99)

