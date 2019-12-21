PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Borderlands 3, Control, and Jedi: Fallen Order Among Discounted Titles in Massive EU PS Store Sale

star wars jedi fallen order unreal engine 4

The European PlayStation Store’s annual January sale has kicked off, offering discounts of up to 70 percent. Discounted titles include hits like Borderlands 3, Control, Death Stranding, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The full list is as follows. You’ll need to be logged into your region’s PS Store for local prices.

If you’re based in the United States, check out the US holiday sale.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]