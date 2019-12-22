Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix‘s adaptation of The Witcher, has said that he would rather sit home and play video games as an escape than go out. His game of choice? PC game Total War: Warhammer II.

In an interview with GQ, Cavill said:

Every time I step out my front door, I’m hyper aware. Even if I’m not looking terrible, you still realize there are people taking sneaky photos of you, because that’s what people like to do. And then they put them on the internet and you see them on Instagram and you’re like, ‘Oh, my god.’ At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect.

Speaking of The Witcher, Cavill revealed that his first experience with the series was CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt. He has completed multiple playthroughs of the game on various difficulty levels.

“It’s all well and good when you’re trying not to stress out but then I realized I wasn’t chilling out,” he said about the game’s toughest setting. “I just ended up dying at the wrong points and thinking, ‘I should not have left the roads. I don’t know why I left the roads.’ I couldn’t run away fast enough or my attention span dropped for a second or I answered a text and now I’m dead and that’s six or seven hours of gameplay that I’ve just messed up.”

Cavill added that he wanted to show his love for the character by staying true to his description in the lore.

Have our readers watched Netflix’s The Witcher? Share your spoiler-free thoughts with us below.

