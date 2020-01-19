PlayStation Store‘s European counterpart is running its own “Games Under €20” promotion that discounts a number of older AAA titles including Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein II, and Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition.
The sale offers a good opportunity to pick up games you may have missed over the years so check out the full list of discounts below (make sure to log into your local store for regional pricing):
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Invaders
- Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash…
- Adams Venture Origins
- AereA
- ALIENATION™
- Animal Force
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™ Premium
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Black the Fall
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bound by Flame™
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition […
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronic…
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Danger Zone
- Danger Zone 2
- Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone…
- Dangerous Driving
- Dangerous Golf™
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Defunct
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Déraciné
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Dollhouse
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
- ELEA
- Entwined™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forgotton Anne
- Gran Turismo™ Sport
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Heavy Rain™
- HELLDIVERS™ A New Hell Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ B…
- How to Survive 2
- Hungry Shark® World
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knack 2
- KNACK™
- Kona
- L. A. Noire
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of th…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MudRunner
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full B…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road t…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle
- Octahedron
- Oh My Godheads
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Ga…
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- ReadySet Heroes
- Real Farm
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- RESOGUN™
- Reus
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Risk of Rain 2
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Seasons after Fall
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – Gol…
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies™
- SPIKE VOLLEYBALL
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas™
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ – Deluxe Edition
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- Sundered®: Eldritch Edition
- Super Street: The Game
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Crew Wild Run Complete Edition
- The Crew Wild Run Edition
- The Crew® Ultimate Edition
- The Last Guardian™
- The Order: 1886™
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Wolf Among Us
- Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Season…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standa…
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe …
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperiu…
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (German)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ (CUSA0737…
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM® 2 Collection
- XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Xenon Racer
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- ZOMBI
The sale will end on February 5th.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]