Gundam fans, rejoice! Bandai Namco will be bringing popular arcade 2v2 fighting game Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On to the PlayStation 4. The game, which released in Japanese arcades back in 2016, hasn’t ever had a console release. The PlayStation 4 version will be the first time it will make its way West. While there’s no current release date other than a generic “2020,” the game will be launching exclusively fro consoles on PlayStation 4.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On will feature 183 playable Gundam from 36 different series, so there’s a good chance your favorite will be featured in the game. The game will feature online play, both co-op and versus, for up to four players. It also won’t have English voice acting, but instead, keep the Japanese audio with English subtitles. Check out the game in action in the trailer below:

Associate brand manager Abelina Villegas had the following to say about the release:

The EXTREME VS series is known for its high-octane brand of PVP Mobile Suit battles, and MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON is primed to take that style of combat to awesome new heights never-before-seen by GUNDAM fans in the Americas. We can’t wait for Western fans to get their first taste of the title that’s captivated Japanese arcade-players for years when it finally makes its console debut on the PlayStation 4

There aren’t too many Gundam games making their way to the West, so it’s always great when another one does. PlayStation 4 owners last had 2019’s SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays, which was a strategy game blended with visual novel elements. In 2018 fans got New Gundam Breaker, a free to play third-person shooter where you would build little toy versions of Gundam and have them fight each other. There’s also Gundam Versus, a fighting game not too different from the one announced today.