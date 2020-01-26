An ISFE and Ipsos MORI GameTrack consumer survey has found that 68 percent of 8,000 respondents think “better graphics” and “faster loading times” will be crucial in the next gen. The survey’s sample population consisted of gamers between the ages of 11 and 64 based in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Speaking strictly in terms of console gaming, 78 percent of the respondents expect better graphics and 71 percent expect “shorter load times when playing digital games.” Interestingly, “8K resolution graphics” is something only 49 percent of all surveyed gamers expressed an interest in despite giving importance to better graphics. According to Games Industry, the respondents were more interested in “motion controls,” “backwards compatibility,” and the “ability to play physical games.”

57 percent of console gamers want motion controls, 59 percent want backward compatibility, and 58 percent want the ability to play physical games.

Elsewhere, the survey found that 51 percent of console gaming respondents in Europe are interested in streaming games, and 52 percent are interested in “non-gaming” apps. Virtual reality was pretty low on the priority list, with only 43 percent of console gamers considering it an important next-gen feature. The respondents seemed more interested in next-gen consoles having a handheld mode of some sort rather than VR compatibility, with 45 percent expressing an interest in a handheld mode.

When looking at overall results rather than console-only data, the survey found that only 37 percent of the 8,000 respondents think VR compatibility is important. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite the advancements in VR, it remains a niche.

What do our readers think?

[Source: Games Industry]