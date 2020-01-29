A physical retail version of Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 6 Deluxe Package is headed to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year. At this time, it’s only announced for Japan and there’s no word yet on whether or not it will come to the West. Starting on April 23, 2020, you’ll be able to pick up the Standard Edition for 4,990 yen (roughly $45.00) or the Limited Edition for 5,990 yen (around $55.00). Both versions will come with a copy of the game (which is free-to-play) as well as the following items, as noted by Gematsu:

The 10 Big Bonuses Included with the Physical Edition:

ARKS Badge (red) x12 Can be exchanged for the “Monochrome” series original costume and parts

Phantasy Star Online 2 main theme ver. 7 (music disc) x1

Episode 6 package poster (room goods) x1

626 “Et & Ph” (lobby action) x1

Materials Warehouse Use – 15 days x2

Premium Set – 15 days x2

One million experience points x10

EX Tri Boost +200% x1

Grace Add Ability four-piece set Add Ability (Strike & PP / 3) Add Ability (Shoot & PP / 3) Add Ability (Tech & PP / 3) Add Ability (HP & PP / 3)

Salon expendable items set Color Change Pass x1 Free Salon Pass x1



■ “Monochrome” Series Original Costume and Parts

ARKS Badge (Red) Item Exchange Rate: Three badges – Outerwear, basewear Two badges – Hairstyle, body parts, arm parts, leg parts, head parts One badge – Innerwear, accessory, body paint set



The Limited Edition will include the aforementioned items, plus:

“Class Pin Badge [Etoile] (Limited Color)” (real item, not in-game)

Box artwork illustrated by the Phantasy Star Online 2 artwork team

While Phantasy Star Online 2 released in Japan in 2012, it will be headed to the West sometime in 2020. A closed beta will start on February 7, 2020. The free-to-play MMORPG is currently available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, and PC in Japan. It was announced for the West as a timed exclusive for the Xbox One at E3 2019, but it was later revealed that it would be headed to other platforms eventually.

[Source: Gematsu]