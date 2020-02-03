Come on you apes, do you want to live forever? When facing a swarm of alien bugs the only options are to do or die. Such is the case with Spaceland, a turn-based tactical game where you’ll control various space troopers as they investigate a strange planet. Along the way, there’ll be plenty of bugs to shoot. Spaceland launched on PC back in September and it will be hitting PlayStation 4 on February 14th, 2020. The game will also be available for pre-order. There’s no price mentioned, but the game costs $14.99 on Steam, so it seems likely it will be the same on PlayStation.

Spaceland sees your team of soldiers trapped on an alien planet. Your only goal? Survive. Well, also gather the team together, try to figure out what the deal with the aliens is, and make sure to blast them as they come out of the walls (all in the pursuit of survival). Each character you find will have their own class, and each class gives them unique abilities and weapons that they can equip. They also have their own backstory, which will slowly unravel as the game advances.

As for combat, you move soldiers around on a grid and order them to shoot at enemies. Simple enough. Spaceland will allow you to make use of the environment, like sinking platforms into lava or using explosive barrels for their intended purpose. Despite the tactics, battles are made to only last 10 to 15 minutes, meaning you won’t find yourself dragged into a multi-hour encounter unexpectedly.

Spaceland is being developed by Tortuga Team, the developers behind the Braveland trilogy of games. As one may expect by looking at it, they said that the XCOM series serves as one of their biggest inspirations, along with classics like 1988’s Laser Squad and 1997’s Incubation: Time is Running Out. Despite the classic inspirations, they’re also trying to keep it a game that anyone can play, without being overly complicated.