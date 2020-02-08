Last month, a SuperData report revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Q1 in-game spending and revenue surpassed the numbers generated by Black Ops 4 following the removal of the series’ controversial Season Pass. In a call with investors this week, Activision Blizzard’s management officially acknowledged the positive impact of removing the Season Pass system, revealing that Modern Warfare experienced “double-digit percentage” growth year-on-year.

“Q4 in-game net bookings grew by double-digit percentage year-over-year despite a major launch of in-game system and despite the removal of the Season Pass,” said Chief Operating Officer and President, Coddy Johnson, following which an investor specifically asked how not having the Season Pass impacted the game. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was quick to point out that Activision made a number of changes alongside removing the Season Pass (cross-play being one of them), all of which contributed to a better player experience. However, he acknowledged that replacing the old system resulted in a “significant” increase in player engagement.

“I suppose the best way to judge all of it is just what’s the player behavior and what’s the community saying,” said Kotick. “Our engagement is up significantly year-over-year, and that’s really great for us to see so many people enjoying and playing this fantastic game.”

Kotick also said that the recent changes have resulted in a healthy ecosystem and that he expects “a healthier Call of Duty in 2020 versus the previous year.”

“We expect significant growth in the Call of Duty franchise in 2020 as compared to 2019, as a result of this and from other unannounced Call of Duty initiatives,” added Kotick.

[Source: SeekingAlpha]

