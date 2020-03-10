PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 10, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Separation ($12.99)

PS4 Games

60 Seconds ($9.99)

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut ($4.99)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Free to play)

Covert ($14.99)

Cuisine Royale – Biker Queen Bundle ($29.99)

Langrisser I and II ($49.99)

Monster Viator ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

The Mooseman Collector’s Edition ($9.99)

Pathalogic 2 ($34.99)

Real Heroes: Firefighter ($14.99)

Super Destronaut: Land Wars ($4.99)

Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet ($4.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] ($39.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate ($59.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

PS Vita Games

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut ($4.99)

Super Destronaut: Land Wars ($4.99)

Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet ($4.99)

